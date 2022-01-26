No one wants to die but for the super-rich there is hope of a return to life and they are committing billion of dollars to see it happen

Companies and groups freezing with the hope scientist can find a solution toto bring people back from the dead is growing in Europe and Americans

Despite very unlikely, people are paying over N95 million to keep their body until there is a science breakthrough

The super-rich are freezing their bodies for the future; and are willing to commit their hard earn monies to help scientist restore them back to life when they are dead.

It has been revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars a year are going into life-extending projects despite scientist expressing no assurance it will work.

One of the top supporter of the project is Oracle founder Larry Ellison who is reported to ploughs hundreds of thousands of dollars a year into life-extending projects.

Medical technicians await samples outside a lab for processing Credit: Veejay Villafranca

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have also been reported to have put millions into their own biotechnology company, Calico, which is working to combat ageing.

It is believe the super-rich are hopeful in a future where it will be possible to be resurrected at a yet-to-be-determined date. And their chosen means of preservation is Cryonics.

What is Cryonics

The complex science behind it can be distilled down to this: just as you can place a joint of beef from your Ocado order in the freezer for later use, so can you do the same with your body. Probably.

The companies involved and how much it cost

Alcor Life Extension Foundation, is an American market leader in preserving bodies with the hope they can be resurrated.

Freezing people since the Seventies, costs around N95.45 million (£170,000). The cheapest is head-only preservation.

And like any good club, you have to pay your dues: annual fees for the duration of your life cost up to £424(N300,000) per year.

The annual fee according to report goes towards the upkeep of the flashy, futuristic facilities that will store your body below zero – and keeps the providers afloat.

In fact, Russian cryonics firm KrioRus is offering clients the option of freezing their pets alongside them.

People dreams

Dr Roman Bauer, a computational neuroscientist at Newcastle University on paying to freeze his body said:

‘If I was wealthy, I would certainly do it, Even if there’s a one per cent chance of cryonics working, it’s still better than a zero per cent chance. But because I’m not wealthy, I don’t.’

