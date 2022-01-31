Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA and an attorney has passed on after jumping from a Midtown high-rise in New York

According to reports, the tragic incident involving the 30-year-old reportedly occurred on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Several internet users have reacted to the sad news with many insinuating she must have battled with her mental health

The woman who leapt to her death from a Midtown high-rise New York apartment building on Sunday, January 30, was former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, reports have confirmed.

The beauty queen jumped from a New York building. Photo credit: Cheslie Kryst

Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old who emerged as the winner of the Miss USA title in 2019, posted an Instagram photo before her death.

She wrote alongside a close-up photo of herself:

"May this day bring you rest and peace."

Family releases statement

In a statement obtained by CNN, her family had this to say:

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

Alongside working as a TV presenter, Kryst was also an attorney who sought to help reform America's justice system. She received three degrees from two universities.

Reactions

The news of her death has since gone viral on social media, gathering several reactions from people who believe she battled with her mental health.

Check out some comments from the fans of The Shade Room below:

lyricaanderson:

"You never know the pain people be in … I’ve felt this .. I pray she is in heaven and for her loved ones ❤️ beautiful angel."

kissmeimbritish:

"You never know what ppl are going through. May she Rest In Peace .

derrickadavis:

"Mental Health is a real thing , if you’re reading this , I wish you peace in your life!"

imtheboymiah:

"I hope there’s an investigation, this seems a bit eerie. Praying for her and her loved ones ☀️"

victoriaberkeleybeauty:

"You can never tell she was struggling from her social sites. Mane social media is just smoke & mirrors."

envymeflawless:

"This made me so sad , never know what someone is going through."

therealbrianacamille:

"Just never know what silent battles ppl are fighting!!! It costs nothing to BE KIND."

