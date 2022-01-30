Armed bandits have struck again in Niger state, attacking communities in Shiroro local government area

The gunmen "numbering over three hundred" reportedly killed many residents and burnt several houses

Salis Mohammed Sabo, the spokesperson, Coalition of Shiroro Associations, said he personally counted 16 dead bodies in one of the communities affected

Shiroro LGA, Niger state - Armed men have reportedly killed dozens of people and burnt down many houses as they attacked Galadima-Kogo and Galkogo communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Daily Trust reported that the gunmen launched the attacks after overpowering security operatives.

Legit.ng gathers that residents of the neibouring communities in Munya local government area of the state fled their homes as attackers were said to have been sighted on Sunday morning, January 30.

It was learnt that the Niger state's commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and internal security, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the attack.

He said:

“One of our Forward Operating Bases manned by our security was overran during the attack. But we are already restrategising to take the fight back to them. Already, there have been ongoing security operations in the area, both air and ground. We doing our best.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Security men overpowered - Shiroro LGA boss

Also commenting on the development, the chairman of Shiroro local government area, Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, said the security men were overpowered by the bandits.

He said he "cannot ascertain the number of casualties for now because the place stands as a no-go area.

Chukuba added:

The only dead bodies that we have recovered were 11 but that is not the exact number of casualties. A lot of people that were affected. Those that were wounded were nine in number and they are in the hospital as I am talking to you.”

He added that nothing much has been done about the people displaced by the incident, noting that the "concern now is how to make sure we get back the communities that have been taken over by the attackers.”

The Shiroro LGA boss dismissed the rumour making rounds that the security operatives were withdrawn before the attacks.

Residents narrate incident

Residents of the affected communities said the attackers who rode on motorbikes operated for hours unchallenged, moving from house to house.

Salis Mohammed Sabo, the spokesperson of Coalition of Shiroro Associations said:

“I personally counted 16 dead bodies in Galkogo this morning (Sunday) and we are still searching. The vigilantes have taken the dead bodies of their members since yesterday."

He said the attackers at Galkago community numbering over three hundred invaded the community Saturday evening, January 29, where many were injured, houses and other structures also set ablaze.

Source: Legit.ng