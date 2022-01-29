Bypassing electricity meter could get you jailed for five years

Many Nigerians are in the habit of bypassing, tampering with electricity meters and cables, however, they do not know that this can actually land them in prison.

Bypassing electricity meter could get people jailed for five years. Photo: Taiwo Oyedele

Source: Facebook

Recall that in 2018, the Association of Electricity Distributors (ANED) said revenue losses traced to energy theft and poor payment amounted to N155.89 billion.

What the law says

Under the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSRA) Act 2005, the law that gives legal backing to the creation of NERC, it is a criminal offence to bypass or tamper with electricity meters.

Section 94(3) of the EPSRA Act 2005 criminalises any infraction against apparatus belonging to electricity companies.

The section states:

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, any person who willfully destroys, injures or removes equipment or apparatus of a license commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period of not less than five years and not more than seven years.”

Section 94(2b) of the act states that:

“Any person who: willfully delays or obstructs an inspector or police officer in the exercise of the powers or duties confined or imposed upon him by or under this act commit an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand naira or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

Aside from the EPSRA Act 2005, there are other extant laws that criminalise meter bypass and tampering.

Section 10 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act states:

“Any person who unlawfully disconnects, removes, damages, tampers, meddles with or in any way whatsoever interferes with any electric fittings, meters or other appliances used for generating, transforming, converting, conveyancing, supplying or selling electricity shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 21 years”.

