Evidence proving that all victims of the Ikoyi building collapse in Lagos state died before rescue operations began has been made public

Oluwafemi Oke-Osayintolu, the director-general of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) made the disclosure

Oke-Osayintolu on Thursday, January 27, testified that in the course of the rescue operation his agency’s actions did not lead to death of anyone trapped

No fewer than 40 people who lost their lives in the 21-storey Ikoyi building collapse in Lagos state were arlready dead before Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) began rescue operations.

The Cable reports that Oluwafemi Oke-Osayintolu, LASEMA director-general mde the disclosure while giving testimony at a coroner’s inquest on Thursday, January 27.

The director-general of LASEMA says the victims of the Ikoyi building collapse died before rescue operations began. Photo credit: LASEMA

According to Oke-Osayintolu, it was impossible for any victim to survive due to the lack of air they would have experienced while trapped under the rubble.

He went on to note that heavy life-saving equipment was deployed by LASEMA following a primary assessment, however, it was too late to rescue those who died, Premium Times added.

The director-general also denied that the agency's actions led to the death of some victims, adding that the rescue operation was done in sections, with the use of drone to detect possible survivors.

Oke-Osayintolu explained that the operations to rescue people trapped in the collapsed building were carried out by both professionals and non-professionals who assisted with the equipment.

