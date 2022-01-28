Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Jigawa have rescued an abducted resident in the northwest state

The operatives also arrested a total of 14 kidnap suspects terrorising the state in the past few months

Criminal elements in the state recently gunned down two police operatives from the Jigawa state police command

Dutse - The police command in Jigawa has rescued a 20-year-old lady, Hadiza Chado from the kidnappers’ den and arrested 14 suspects in the process.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the commissioner of police in the state, Aliyu Tafida disclosed this at a news conference in Dutse Thursday, January 27.

Raid on criminal hideouts in Jigawa state successful

PR Nigeria newspaper reports that during the operations, three criminal hideouts were raided in Dajin Maizuwo, Dan Gwanki, and Yandamo villages all in Sule-Tankarkar.

Ten male and four female suspects were arrested from the raided villages while two of the suspects sustained injuries as a result of an exchange of fire.

Jigawa resident reacts on Twitter

On his part, Yusuf Dingyadi, a resident of the state, tweeted that the recent developments in Jigawa are disturbing.

His words:

“A very disturbing development in Jigawa over some reported kidnapping and banditry activities in the state.

“Police and those security operatives should investigate causes and bring back peace to the areas affected. There's a need for urgent measures to stop bandits from getting it far.”

