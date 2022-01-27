The court has delivered its judgment regarding the funding of the Nigeria Police Force from the federation account

According to the Federal High Court in Abuja, the deductions by the federal government to fund NPF from the account is not legal

From its verdict, the court, therefore, directed the FG to make a refund of all the money deducted from the federation account belonging to the Rivers state government

Abuja- On Wednesday, January 26, a Federal High Court in Abuja, declared that the direct deduction of funds from the federation account to fund the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is illegal.

In a judgment delivered by Ahmed Mohammed, the presiding judge held that the provisions of section 4(1)(a) (b) of the Police Trust Fund Act 2019, requiring the deduction of 0.05 percent of any funds in the federation account and 0.005 percent of the net profit of companies operating in Nigeria to fund the police are unconstitutional, The Cable reports.

According to the court, Rivers state will be the only beneficiary from the refund of the deduction and not the remaining 35 states. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Channels TV added that he made the pronouncement in a judgement on a suit filed by the Rivers State Government against the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice; the Accountant General of the Federation; the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, and Federal Ministry of Finance, on May 20, 2020.

The court's ruling

Consequently, the judge ordered the federal government to refund all money deducted from the federation account belonging to Rivers state government.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Court final verdict

The court ruled in favour of the state.

However, the judge stated that Rivers state will be the only beneficiary from the refund of the deduction and not the remaining 35 states.

Federal government to prosecute Sokoloan, NowCash, others over privacy abuse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that some federal government agencies have resolved to commence investigations of rights violations in money-lending industry.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The agency revealed that the investigation will be carried out in conjunction with Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to many Nigerians who have fallen victims of some of these companies, in efforts to recover their money, some of these loan companies employ illegal means to force customers to repay their loans, including blatant lies and threats.

PDP governor discovers state-owned aircraft allegedly abandoned in Germany by Buhari's minister

According to Governor Nyesom Wike, his administration recently uncovered a Rivers state-owned Legacy 600 aircraft abandoned in Germany by the then government of Rotimi Amaechi in 2012.

In a report by This Day, Wike said it is worrisome that his predecessor took a state asset outside Nigeria without any documentation and let it lie fallow, according to him, for 10 years.

Wike made this disclosure when he led some delegates to meet with the general manager, business development of General Atomics Aerotec in Munich, Germany, Markus Froetschi.

Source: Legit.ng