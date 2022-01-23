The government and people of Edo are in pain over the death of the NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Sunny Osayande

Late Osayande died on the night of Saturday, January 22, although nothing has been said about the cause of his death

Governor Obaseki, mourning the NLC boss, said he was a forthright leader whose impact was felt in organisation while he was alive

Edo - The Edo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), lost its chairman, Comrade Sunny Osayande, on the night of Saturday, January 22.

Confirming the news, the NLC's secretary, Barry Imade, told journalists on Sunday, January 23:

Imade disclosed:

“Yes, he died last night. The doctor will tell you the cause of his death."

Governor Godwin Obaseki has mourned late Osayande and referred to him as a true comrade and an icon of the Nigerian labour movement in Edo, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking more on the late NLC boss, Obaseki recognised said he was an outspoken leader who maintained a calm and balanced disposition towards the government in matters of disputes.

NLC announces planned nationwide strike, discloses reason for industrial action

Meanwhile, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had announced that they were planning to embark on a nationwide strike.

Both unions said their planned industrial action was in opposition to the move by the National Assembly to remove the issue of national minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list.

The organised labour described the move as a ploy to allow some state governors to pay slave wages to the poor and hapless workers.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union has approved protests in the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly over the issue.

Wabba said:

''The NEC decided that there will be a national protest action commencing from March 10, 2021, in the Federal Capital Territory and especially to the National Assembly. The protest is to make a strong statement that Nigerian workers would not lie low and watch hard-fought rights which are of global standards bastardized by opportunistic and narrow thinking politicians.

“The NEC resolved that the national protest action will be concurrently held in all the 36 states of the federation and to the different State Houses of Assembly across Nigeria.''

Source: Legit.ng