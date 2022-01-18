Concerns regarding the amendment of the Electoral Bill continues to shapen discourse in the polity in recent days

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of House of Representatives, disclosed recently that the issues surrounding the bill will be addressed going forward

Gbajabiamila who made this known during sessions on Tuesday, January 18, at the green chamber called for more support from his colleagues to get the job done

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, says the electoral act amendment bill will be reintroduced in the house on Wednesday, January 19.

Gbajabiamila said this on the floor of the green chamber on Tuesday, January 18, while addressing his colleagues who resumed sitting for the year, The Cable reports.

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday resumed plenary after their 27 days Christmas/New Year holiday.

Source: Facebook

Earlier the president declined assent to the bill, citing concerns over the recommendation of direct primaries for political parties.

The president had said compulsory direct primary polls for political parties violate the spirit of democracy.

The speaker said:

“The house will reintroduce the amendment tomorrow and we will work quickly to address the mitigating concern, pass the bill and send it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent."

