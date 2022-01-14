Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has announced new measures he is taking to stop operations of illegal refineries

The Rivers state governor gave LGA chairmen 48 hours to identify the illegal refineries in their areas or risk losing their seats

Wike also promised all the LGA chairmen a reward of N2 million for every illegal refinery they find in their areas

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, has reportedly issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the council chairmen in all 23 local government areas of the state to identify the illegal refineries or risk losing their post.

Channels TV reported that Governor Wike also announced a N2 million naira reward for council chairmen who are able to identify illegal refinery sites in their localities.

Governor Wike announced N2 million naira reward for LGA chairmen in the state who are able to identify illegal refinery sites in their localities.

Legit.ng gathers that the Rivers stage governor issued the 48-hour ultimatum during a meeting with heads of security and local government chairmen in Port Harcourt on Friday, January 14.

Operating illegal refinery worse than Boko Haram activities - Wike

Governor Wike said the crime of operating an illegal refinery is worse than the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist.

He explained that the cash reward of N2 million naira would be issued for every site discovered by a chairman.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike also accused security personnel including members of the Nigeria Army, the Navy, the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of providing escort services for the operators of the illegal refineries.

He demanded the immediate deployment of an officer of the NSCDC in charge of the Anti-Pipeline Vandalism Unit in the state for allegedly aiding the crime.

Governor Wike mentions names of persons stealing Nigeria's crude oil

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Nyesom Wike during a broadcast on Sunday, January 9, mentioned the names of 19 persons who are allegedly into oil bunkering in the state.

Among those who were indicted by the governor is Temple Amakiri, a director in the ministry of energy, for abetting bunkering activities.

Wike also called on the Rivers state head of service to petition Amakiri and hand him over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

