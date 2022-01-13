Twitter has maintained that it is still committed to letting its site be used as a platform for robust national conversations

The social media site said this after the President Buhari-led federal government lifted the suspension on its operation

Twitter added that it will not fail to integrate various views that make its service better for all and sundry

Twitter has expressed satisfaction and joy over the lifting of the suspension placed on its operations in Nigeria by the federal government.

In a message on Thursday, January, the social media platform said it is pleased that its operation has been restored for all citizens while it maintains its mission of serving public conversation.

The social media platform said its mission in Nigeria did not change

Source: Facebook

The site in a statement seen by Punch added that it is committed to Nigerians who use its platform for commercial, cultural discourse as well as for participation in the task of nation-building.

It said:

“We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria and around the world is to serve the public conversation.

"We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.

“We’re committed to integrating diverse perspectives that make our service better for everyone.”

FG finally lifts suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria

Earlier, the federal government had lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria following the approval of President Buhari.

The decision was announced by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the chairman of the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Kashifu, in a statement in Abuja, said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim.

He said:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim..."

