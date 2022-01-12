The operation of bandits in Katsina state has taken a new leaving residents exposed to harsh conditions for survival

Bandits operating in the state have slammed an N10,000 levy on gold site operators in the Jibia local government area of Katsina state

The bandits also invaded a gold processing site where they killed two people, injured five of the operators and abducted 11 others

Two people have been killed in a gold processing site in the Jibia local government area of Katsina state by some bandits who invaded the site.

The Punch reports that the deceased were operators who worked at the gold site in Bakin Korama community, Magama Jibia border town of the council of the state.

The bandits were said to have also levied the operators at the gold processing site a fee of N10,000 to allow them to have an uninterrupted activity at the site where about 70 small-scale gold processing centres are located.

Gold site operators are expected to N10,000 to bandits for uninterrupted operation Photo: Bello Masari

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the gold processing centres were said to have been opened about two weeks ago.

Leadership reports that the bandits attacked the site at about 8 pm on Thursday, January 7, to carry out an operation that lasted for 2 hours killing two operators and leaving five others injured.

Also, 11 workers were abducted from the processing site by the bandits during the attack.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Katsina Minerals Processors, Tasi’u Abdullahi, said one of the abducted operators was later released by the bandits.

Abdullahi added that the bandits had also handed the released abductee a letter conveying the imposition of the levy to the operators.

He said:

“I later received a report from a nearby village head that one of the kidnapped victims was eventually sent by the bandits with a handwritten letter saying that the attack launched by the hoodlums was just the beginning."

"They are, however, seeking our cooperation by always ensuring that we follow their policy. The policy is that the processing centres should be raising a contribution of N10,000."

