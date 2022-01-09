An elderly Katsina farmer, Saidu Faskari, resorted to removing and selling his house’s roofing sheet to raise the ransom being demanded for his son's release by bandits

Faskari himself was first kidnapped by the bandits and his children raised N50,000 to secure his release

However, his elders son who went to deliver the ransom was held while the bandits demanded N100,000 for his release

Faskari LGA, Katsina state - A farmer identified as Saidu Faskari in Katsina state has removed his house’s roofing sheet to sell in a bid to gather ransom money for the release of his eldest son kidnapped by bandits.

A local journalist named Ibrahim Bawa had posted a video clip and pictures of the man while his roofing sheet was being removed.

A Katsina farmer, Saidu Faskari, removed his house’s roofing sheet to sell as he gathers ransom money for the release of his abducted son. Photo credit: Nasara Radio 98.5 FM

Source: Facebook

Bawa told Premium Times that elderly man had been unable to gather the ransom money.

Faskari earlier abducted

Legit.ng gathers that Faskari was himself kidnapped in December 2021 and spent 13 days with the bandits.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When his son went to pay the N50,000 ransom, the bandits released the old man and apprehended the son.

They are now demanding a N100,000 ransom from the old man.

Faskari was quoted to have said in the video:

“They (bandits) kidnapped my son day before yesterday (Thursday). He had gone to pay the ransom money for my release. I spent 13 days in their den.

"When my children gathered the N50,000 one of my sons was asked to take the ransom but the bandits released me and apprehended him. I don’t even have what to eat not to talk of the money to go and pay ransom.”

It was gathered that Faskari local government is one of the frontline areas in the state for bandits’ attacks.

The area was among the 13 where Governor Aminu Masari shut down mobile telecommunications network as part of efforts to curtail insecurity.

Nigerians react

Jackson Ainomhe commented on Facebook:

"This is very distressing to the feelings.

"This is a testimony of the facts that many are really going through hell to live in bandits ravaged areas of our country Nigeria.

"I pray for this man that the lord almighty will counsel and comfort him richly in Jesus name. God bless!"

Yahaya Sunusi said:

"This has gone out of hand. Look at the kind of pain this old man is going through. Nigeria has become a lawless nation. Its pity."

Sabiu Rabiu said:

"When you look at the number of people who used the laughing smiley, then you will realize that there is an unhealthy animosity amongst us. This is no joking matter, Our leaders have all failed us."

Shitu Musa said:

"This is one of the hundreds touching stories that people are going through, many had turn to beggars while our so called leaders keep their eyes glued."

Odey God'sLove said:

"This kind of story should not be in a country like ours for crying out loud please "

Buy guns, defend yourselves, Governor Masari tells Katsina residents

Meanwhile, the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits because security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor, who made the call while speaking during a media parley with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, said the number of security personnel is not enough to tackle the situation.

He said:

“It’s Islamically allowed for one to defend himself against attack. One must rise to defend himself, his family and assets. If you die while trying to defend yourself, you’ll be considered a martyr. It’s surprising how a bandit would own a gun while a good man trying to defend himself and his family doesn’t have one."

Source: Legit.ng