In what came as a terrible surprise, yet an important discovery, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers during a broadcast on Sunday, January 9, mentioned the names of 19 persons who are into oil bunkering in the state.

Among those who were indicted by the governor is Temple Amakiri, a director in the ministry of energy, for abetting bunkering activities, Channels TV reports.

Wike said the state's task forces are working to prosecute the criminals (Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON)

The governor has also called on the Rivers state head of service to petition Amakiri and hand him over to the police for investigation and prosecution, The Cable added.

In his statewide broadcast on Sunday, Wike described the suspects as the “kingpins of bunkering and illegal crude oil refining activities”.

He gave the names of the persons as follows:

Azubike Amadi, OSPAC Commander, Ogbogoro community India, of Rumuolumeni community Okey who is in charge of Oil bunkering in Rumupareli Anderson Amadi Gift of Ogbogoro community Azeruowa of Ogbogoro community Kingsley Egbula, also of Ogbogoro community Kemkom Azubike Mezu Wabali Chigozi Amadi Opurum Owhondah, Bakasi Obodo , Opus, Galaxi Mas, Chioma, Ogondah, Soldier, Chefo, and Nkasi

Apart from assuring residents that his administration will get rid of the soot caused by the illegal activities across the state, he also stated that suspects in other parts of Rivers like Okrika communities, Port Harcourt Township, Rivers South-East, and Rivers South-West Senatorial Districts, will be fished out and their names published for the public identification.

Governor Wike urged the public to report names of criminals who are into the crime to the state task forces set up at the state and local government levels.

While Nigeria struggles to produce enough oil, vandals are expanding their operations from the limited supply

Meanwhile, a report had revealed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation recorded 151 pipeline vandalism occurrences in the first three months of 2021.

During the three-month period under consideration, the month of March 2021 had the largest number of reports of vandalism, with 70 pipeline points.

The incidents occurred in Mosimi, Kaduna, and Port Harcourt areas.

A breakdown of the incidents shows the Mosimi tops the list of areas most affected by pipeline vandals in the first quarter of 2021, with 45 percent.

