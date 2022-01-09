A new piece of information has been shared by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) regarding the Nigerian Military leaders

The report by CDD indicates that the leaders of the Force purchased arms through fraudulent deals within twenty years

CDD said the Buhari-led government is yet to expose those behind terrorism and sponsorship of criminals

A report by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) indicates that as much as $15bn (N6.1trn at N411 to a dollar) have been frittered away through fraudulent arms procurement deals in the last 20 years.

The report disclosed that political and security elite has monetised the conflicts and the resulting humanitarian crisis, Daily Trust reports.

CDD noted that successive presidents’ failure to rein in on corruption in the security sector has weakened Nigerian counter-terrorism capacity, allowing groups like Boko Haram to smoulder.

Soldiers patrol with military vehicles in the Cameroonian town of Fotokol, on the border with Nigeria, on February 3, 2015. Photo credit: STEPHANE YAS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

More so, the report by CDD asserted that despite promises by the current administration to expose those sponsoring criminals, no individual, body or corporation had been convicted in Nigeria for funding terrorism since insurgency started in 2009.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The report reads in part:

“Over the last decade, political and security elite have monetised the conflicts and the resulting humanitarian crises.

“During the same period, military leaders allegedly stole as much as $15bn through fraudulent arms procurement deals; thanks to lax legislative oversight, excessive secrecy and the fact that security spending is largely exempt from due process rules designed to prevent corruption.

“No individual, body or corporation had been convicted in Nigeria for funding terrorism since the insurgency started in 2009 despite promises by the current administration to expose those behind sponsorship of criminals."

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

In other news, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the DIA in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Group applaud Nigerian Military over renewed success in war against banditry, terrorism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Northern Youth Network (NYN) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for recording renewed success in the war against terrorism and banditry in recent times in Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in northern Nigeria.

Spokesman for the NYN, Mallan Abdulrahman Ahmed, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 29, particularly commended the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for properly coordinating intelligence and sharing same with the armed forces.

He said the routine operation of the DIA has led to precision in the ground operations and airstrikes by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Source: Legit.ng