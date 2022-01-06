The Nigerian Customs and Immigration services are indicted in an unremitted fund to the coffers of the Nigerian government

According to an audit report submitted by the office of the Auditor-General of Federation to the National Assembly, about 25 agencies, ministries and departments are culpable

The Customs have the highest unremitted sum at N125.8 billion while Anambra-Imo River Basin Authorities has the least unremitted fund at N5.5 million

The Auditor-General of the Federation's office had said that the Nigerian Customs, Immigration, 25 ministries, departments and and Agencies of government failed to remit N127.13 billion revenue to the Consolidated Revenue Fund from 2017 to 2019.

The Auditor-General of the Federation's office, in an Annual Report on Non-Compliance, Internal Control, and Weakness Issues in MDAs of the Federal government of Nigeria for December 31, 2019 submitted to the National Assembly says these agencies are culpable of not remitting the said amount to the coffers of the Nigerian government.

Adolphus Aghughu, Auditor-General of the Federation

The legal requirements

Under Section 80(1) of the 1999 Constitution, the CRF states that “all revenues or other sums of money raised or received by the Federation (not being revenues or other money payable undere this Constitution or any Act of the National Assembly into any other public fund of the Federation established for a specific purpose) shall be paid into and form on Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

A report by the Punch says the audit report circular which was issued on November 11, 2011 requires all agencies to limit their utilisation to Internally Generated Revenue to not more than 75 per cent should be remitted to the CRF.

The Nigerian Customs is the biggest culprit

The report says the Nigerian Customs has the biggest unremitted revenue with N125.8 billion while the Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority, Owerri has the least amount at N5.3 million.

