In what has raised different reactions on social media, former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins lost his temper in a trending video.

Chiji Collins is not happy with one of his constituents at all. Photo: Collage/Greg Nwadike

Source: Facebook

He was angry that a member of his constituency slammed his performance in office. During the incident, people could be seen trying to restrain him.

Meanwhile, reactions have swiftly followed the development, with many Nigerians siding with youth against Collins .

Here are reactions from Facebook over the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Onis Dickson Odum

"I love this guy doggedness, I wish all youths will have the mind to speak to their government representative like this, the guy should equally watch his back such angry man can make plan to eliminate him."

Oscarlukas Cino Chukwualuka

"Allow him to talk, allow him to finish his speech, why throwing down the kola out of aggression? Tomorrow now assassination plan will begin, if truly you're innocent of his allegation, you should have stayed calmed and give listening ears, needles for interruption, interruption is in the company of the corrupt, you've just exposed yourself to the blunt truth big man."

Abdul Abdul

"If really his doing well, there's no reason for him to be angry. You are ready to be in control of peoples wealth, then, you should be also ready to answer questions and others challenges attached to politics."

Olagunju Kayode

"Unless you fight for your right nobody, no community, would fight for you, don't vote untrustworthy leaders, until the whole country rise up nothing, no progress would happen."

Valentine Ebuka Okparanaku

"Good one from the outspoken young man, it is now clear that the only work the former speaker will do after 8 years is to gather those cola back to that tray, I'm sure he will not finish it."

Imohowo Udoh

"This clearly shows he is not a good leader. If he can not listen to his constituents and explain to them where he couldn't make up to them and rather resort to anger, he has exposed himself to the public that he is indeed a failure."

Phils Elekwe

"We need more youths like this in every constituency in Nigeria..... Sometimes all these leaders or so called politicians think it's their right not forgetting that they all have privilege not right."

In another report, Legit.ng reported that in what will amaze Nigerians, Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has appreciated his aide who did a live video as he was being arrested.

Recall that there was panic at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in Nkwerre local government area of Imo state on Sunday, December 26, 2021, as Uche Nwosu was whisked away during church service by armed policemen.

However, the aide, had the presence of mind to record the arrest by the police.

Source: Legit.ng