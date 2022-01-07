An articulated bus heavily laden with sacks is currently on fire at the tail end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Video of the incidence sighted by Legit.ng shows a large portion of the bus already up in flames necessitating coming vehicles to keep to the inward lanes as much as possible due to the heavy smoke and heat it is generating.

Source: UGC

The fire has led to the build up of traffic at the tail end of bridge just before the Oworonshoki end which links up to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Although the immediate cause of the fire outbreak could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it appears an electrical spark must have ignited contents of the sacks and cause the inferno.

No fire service support was sighted at the scene if the incidence as at press time

About The Third Mainland Bridge

The third Mainland Bridge is one of the most important connectors of Lagos Island end of the state to the Mainland.

The 11.8km bridge is reported to be the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island and Mainland.

The bridge starts from Oworoshoki and terminates at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.

It was adjudged as the longest bridge in Africa up untill 1996 when the October 6 Bridge in Cairo came into use.

Source: Legit.ng