Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has said that the power generation in the country under Buhari's administration has improved

Shehu made this disclosure during an interview on Friday, January 7, while making a comparison of the present administration and the previous government

He noted further that the present government has performed better in making the nation’s power sector better

Abuja- Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman, has said that the Buhari administration has greatly improved power generation in the country.

He argued that although the administration has been constrained by situations on the ground, yet the government has been able to generate more than 13,000 megawatts of power.

Shehu made this assertion during an interview on Friday, December 7, while noting that the government has also doubled power availability in the country, The Cable Reports.

Garba Shehu said Jonathan's administration left a reckless privatisation process of the power sector. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Shehu added that the government inherited a reckless privatisation process of the power sector, done by the Goodluck Jonathan administration, but that it has been able to up its uptake by 5,000 megawatts.

He said:

“The situation on ground constrained the government and the party from delivering as much more than what we have. As we speak today we have doubled power availability in the country.”

