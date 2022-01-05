President Muhammdu Buhari has revealed that he advised Governor Seyi Makinde to use local solutions for the regular clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Oyo.

The president said he proffered this solution when the Oyo governor paid him a visit in a bid to resolve the security problems in the state, Daily Trust reports.

Buhari restated that farmers and herders have co-habited for ages in most parts of the country, adding that the clash is caused by a break in communication between the local authorities and the herdmen.

He recalled:

“For example, there were two governors that came to see me about problems – Oyo state and one other state – because the herders were in their forests but the animals were going into the neighbouring farms, and eating the crops; I said, as far as I know, the farmers and herders have been co-existing in Nigeria for generations.

"Let them go and ask the local leadership what has gone wrong, why the break in communication between the local leadership and the herders."

Source: Legit.ng