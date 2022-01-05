President Buhari will end his long restrictions to media interviews this week as he speaks to two major television stations

While the first interview is with the privately-owned Channels Television, the other is Africa's largest television network, NTA

Since 2015, Buhari has largely stayed away from the monthly or quarterly media interviews like his predecessors

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari will be interviewed by two major television stations in the country this week.

This was disclosed by the special adviser to the president (media & publicity), Femi Adesina, in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

President Buhari has been criticised severally for largely ignoring the Nigerian media. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The statement read:

“Channels Television will broadcast its exclusive interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 7 pm.

“Similarly, another interview session with the President by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will be aired on the network service of the station on Thursday, January 6 at 8 pm. Please watch.”

The last time President Buhari had an interview with any Nigerian television station was in June 2021.

Arise TV editors, including a former presidential aide, Reuben Abati, had interviewed the president at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Channels Television confirms interview with Buhari

Channels Television also confirmed the interview in a post on its official Facebook page.

The TV station wrote:

“Keep a date with President Muhammadu Buhari as he speaks to Channels Television on the state of the nation.

“Date: 5th January 2022. Time: 7 pm (WAT). You can watch it on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live.”

Buhari appoints seasoned economist Doyin Salami as economic adviser

President Buhari recently appointed a chief economic adviser after almost seven years as Nigeria's leader.

The president settled for Chief Doyin Salami, a senior lecturer at Lagos Business School where he leads sessions in the Economic Environment of Business.

Adedoyin has written extensively on the Nigerian economy and he currently sits on the boards of the African Business Research Ltd., First World Communities, among others.

President Buhari appoints acting controller general of Federal Fire Service

Similarly, President Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Controller General (DCG) Karebo Samson as the acting controller general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The spokesperson for the Service, Ugo Huan on Thursday, December 30, made the announcement in a statement.

DCG Samson was appointed following the retirement of the FFS CG, Dr. Liman Ibrahim.

