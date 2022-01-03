Sunday Igboho's lawyer has resigned from all legal responsibilities to the Yoruba nation campaigner and his associates

Igboho's lawyer resigned after a new year message he shared sparked controversy among campaigners of a Yoruba nation

The lawyer has, however, made it clear that he is not a Yoruba agitator but a counsel interested in preserving the rights of the oppressed

A lawyer to the self-determination advocate, Sunday Adeyemo who is popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has resigned.

Pelumi Olajengbesi resigned from all legal activities concerning Igboho, his associates and aides on Sunday, January 2.

Pelumi Olajengbesi announced his resignation on Sunday, January 2 Photo: Pelumi Olajengbesi

Source: Facebook

Olajengbesi resignation followed reactions from a statement he had released on New Year's day stating that Igboho is not at war with anyone, group or President Muhammadu Buhari among many others.

In a fresh statement shared on his Facebook page, the lawyer said he was officially announcing his resignation as counsel in matters relating to Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation Agitators.

Olajengbesi listed some of the achievements of his law firm during the short time he worked with the Yoruba nation agitator including the release of 12 people who were arrested by the State Security Service (SSS).

While appreciating some other legal colleagues for their contribution to the course of his former client, Olajengbesi said he is a strong believer in a constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination.

Also noting that he is not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organization he would continue to stand for the rights of those unduly oppressed.

He said:

"My reaction to Prof. Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle but is based on my personal convictions which I am entitled to."

"I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me to enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience."

