Bandits on Sunday, January 2, launched an attack in Udawa in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state

The bandits were said to have abducted some married women, adults and young women in the community

The attack and abduction which occurred at about 12.30 am was confirmed by the community leader

An attack in Angwar Zalla Udawa in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state has left one person killed and about 18 others abducted.

Daily Trust reports that those abducted by the bandits who stormed the village along Kaduna-Gwari Highway at about 12.30 am on Sunday, January 2, including women.

About 18 people were abducted by bandits in Kaduna state

Confirming the attack, the leader of the community, Mohammed Umaru, identified the person who was killed by the bandits as Bala Jaja.

He said that the bandits succeeded in taking away lots of married women, adults and young ladies as their abductees.

The Punch reports that some abductees were rescued after the Police raided a notorious bandits’ camp in the Sabon-Birnin Forest in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The Kaduna Police command spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the operation was a successful following collaboration between the police and other security agencies.

Jalige said one bandit was killed while two others were arrested during the raid at the bandits' camp.

