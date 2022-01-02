The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has explained why there is always some delays in the processing of passport for many Nigerians.

Daily Trust reports that the acting comptroller general of NIS, Isa Idris, had blamed the delay in the passport production on two different issues.

The NIS said since the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a lot of changes and challenges in the production of passports coupled with other issues.

The NIS said passport scarcity will end in March 2022 Photo: 3Cords Leisure

Idris said the scarcity of passport booklets is currently being addressed by the Federal Government through the recent launch of the enhanced e-passport.

Some of the challenges listed by the CG of the NIS are

1. COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic

According to Idris, the COVID-19 pandemic that paved way for a lockdown made the production of passports quite difficult.

This Day reports that Idris said the NIS had received 45,000 booklets to enable it clear the backlogs of demands facing the service.

Idris said in December alone, the NIS received more than 100,000 booklets which the service has continued to distribute across the passport centres nationwide.

He said:

"This is not just for Nigerians in Nigeria alone but for those in the Diaspora as well."

2 Accessing foreign exchange

The CG of the NIS noted it has become so difficult for the service to access foreign exchange since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Idris said with poor or no access to foreign exchange, passport production appears to be a mirage for the service.

3. Fraud and corruption

Idris also noted corruption among NIS staffers has continued to fuel delays in the production of passports across the country.

He said there are expectations that technology would help address some of these challenges as well as ensure Nigerians who need their passports process have less contact with NIS officials.

Idris said:

"My predecessor started to break the jinx and we are continuing on that. We plead with applicants to apply only online and stop physical contacts with our officers to avert corrupt practices."

Speaking further, Idris assured that the immigration service would ensure that the challenges would be over by March 2022.

He also said that the NIS is working to comply with the three-week duration for passport renewal and the six-week waiting period for fresh applications.

