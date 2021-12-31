Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn-in two new judges in Akwa Ibom state, charging them to be committed to their duties

The two new judges are Justice Eme Daniel Ekong, 56 and Justice Effiong Asuquo Effiong, a 48-year old

While swearing them in, Governor Emmanuel called for closer collaborations and harmonious relationship with the judicial arm of government

Uyo - Justice Eme Daniel Ekong and Justice Effiong Asuquo Effiong were on Thursday, December 30 sworn in as high court judges for the Akwa Ibom state judiciary by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Ekong, 56, after being called to bar in December 1990, has served in the Akwa Ibom state judiciary and rose through the ranks to the position of Chief Magistrate 1, while Effiong Effiong FCIA, 48, last served as chief registrar in the state judiciary, prior to the appointment.

Governor Udom Emmanuel speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new judges in Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Speaking after administering the oaths of allegiance and office, the governor congratulated the newly sworn-in benchers and commended the contributions of the judiciary to the functioning of the state government.

The governor sued for closer collaborations and harmonious relationship of the members of the judicial arm of government with the state executive while tasking the legal institution in the state to strive to give the state a good representation at the federal benches.

He said:

“While I congratulate the two judges, I'm happy we're doing this before the end of 2021. I know the work is a whole lot, but as much as we can, let's keep a good relationship.

“Let me thank you for how you've worked with us so far and I hope we gear up for even better collaborations in moving the state forward in 2022.”

Governor Emmanuel restated the commitment of his administration to boost justice delivery at all levels of the state judicial system which, he affirmed, informed his effort to ensure the swearing-in of the new judges before the end of 2021.

He further buttressed the commitment of his administration by indicating readiness to approve the appointment of at least ten new magistrates for the state magistrates courts and considerations of more members into the customary courts.

His words:

“I know you've also made a request for appointments of new magistrates and customary court members. I will try and make sure we appoint ten new magistrates. I think we should try and fill that first before we go to the customary courts.”

