During its 96th meeting held in Abuja between Tuesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 15, the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the appointment of not less than 64 judges in various states across Nigeria.

The recommendations are mainly for high court judges in Sokoto, Nasarawa, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers, Ekiti, appeal, and customary courts judges in some other states, The Nation reports.

The list was submitted by the interview committee of the council

NJC’s spokesperson, Soji Oye, said the list of candidates was presented by the council's interview committee and at the end of deliberation, The Cable added.

Oye stated:

"The NJC considered the list of candidates presented by its interview committee and at the end of the deliberation, the council recommended the under-listed names of sixty-four successful candidates to their various state governors for appointment."

Below is the full list of candidates for the appointment:

Ozoemena Raymond Afojulu (Chief judge, Enugu) Nathan Musa (Chief judge, Adamawa) Abubakar Musa Mohammed Kigera (Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Niger) Usman Aliyu Girei (Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Adamawa) Justice Shiyanbola Raheem Akanbi (President, customary court of appeal, Osun) Eneji Maurice Odey (President, customary court of appeal, Cross River) Wajilda Peter (President, customary court of appeal, Adamawa) O. I. Nwamoh (President, customary court of appeal, Abia) Blessing Lyop Dalyop (President, customary court of appeal, Plateau)

High court of justice, Sokoto

Sanusi Shehu Mu’awiya Dahiru Mahmud Abubakar Abubakar Zaki Mohammad Aliyu Sambo Maryam Muhammad

High court of justice, Nasarawa

Isa Ebini Kana Ali Tari Changbo Abdullahi Hassan Shams Shama Solomon Wayidna Ayenajeh

High court of justice, Ogun

Adeyemi Adekunle Adewole Bello Safrat Titilayo

High court of justice, Bayelsa

Lockie James Benimo Zuofa Ama Patience Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi

High court of justice, Cross River

Daniel Ofre Kulo Rita Otu Marshall Odibu Emmanuel Ekaya Obin Blessing Egwu

High court of justice, Lagos

Adeyemi Adenrera Olayinka Oshin Olufolake Olufolasade Odusanya Oluwatoyin Atinuke Martins Olumuyiwa Oluseun Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye-Nwachukwu Babatunde Oladepo Kalaro Awope Omolade Jadesola Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu Oresanya Olalekan Ayodeji Oshodi Mujibat Iyabode Ijelu Ismail Olalekan Balogun Mosunmola Muyibat Mathias Oluwole Dawodu

High court of justice, Rivers

Popnen Sylvester Sunday Daketima Gabriel Kio Nsirim Chinwe Amanda Chinelo Chidubem Odili

High court of justice, Ekiti

Apuabi Johnson Ariyibi Blessing Oluwabukola Ajileye Olalekan Olayinka Olatawura Oyinkansola Olumayowa Oluboyede

Kadis, sharia court of appeal, Sokoto

Buhari Yahaya Umar Jibril Kebbe

Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Katsina

Kabir Hamisu Bello

Kadis, sharia court of appeal, Jigawa

Bara’u Bashir Musa Ahmad Muhammadu Lamin Nasiru Abubakar Zargina

Customary court of appeal, Ebonyi

Awada Paul Mgbada

Customary court of appeal, Ogun

Olukemi Folasade Osisanya Odugbesan Idowu Adebiyi Akinsinde Oluwasina Philip

Customary court of appeal, Cross River

Obo Agbor Anthony Ititim Felix Igobi Eunice Oshim Dada Ankpor Jeremiah Arong

