Full List: NJC Recommends Appointment Of 64 Judges Across Nigeria
During its 96th meeting held in Abuja between Tuesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 15, the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the appointment of not less than 64 judges in various states across Nigeria.
The recommendations are mainly for high court judges in Sokoto, Nasarawa, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers, Ekiti, appeal, and customary courts judges in some other states, The Nation reports.
NJC’s spokesperson, Soji Oye, said the list of candidates was presented by the council's interview committee and at the end of deliberation, The Cable added.
Oye stated:
"The NJC considered the list of candidates presented by its interview committee and at the end of the deliberation, the council recommended the under-listed names of sixty-four successful candidates to their various state governors for appointment."
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Below is the full list of candidates for the appointment:
- Ozoemena Raymond Afojulu (Chief judge, Enugu)
- Nathan Musa (Chief judge, Adamawa)
- Abubakar Musa Mohammed Kigera (Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Niger)
- Usman Aliyu Girei (Grand Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Adamawa)
- Justice Shiyanbola Raheem Akanbi (President, customary court of appeal, Osun)
- Eneji Maurice Odey (President, customary court of appeal, Cross River)
- Wajilda Peter (President, customary court of appeal, Adamawa)
- O. I. Nwamoh (President, customary court of appeal, Abia)
- Blessing Lyop Dalyop (President, customary court of appeal, Plateau)
High court of justice, Sokoto
- Sanusi Shehu
- Mu’awiya Dahiru Mahmud
- Abubakar Abubakar Zaki
- Mohammad Aliyu Sambo
- Maryam Muhammad
High court of justice, Nasarawa
- Isa Ebini Kana
- Ali Tari Changbo
- Abdullahi Hassan Shams Shama
- Solomon Wayidna Ayenajeh
High court of justice, Ogun
- Adeyemi Adekunle Adewole
- Bello Safrat Titilayo
High court of justice, Bayelsa
- Lockie James Benimo
- Zuofa Ama Patience
- Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha
- Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi
High court of justice, Cross River
- Daniel Ofre Kulo
- Rita Otu Marshall
- Odibu Emmanuel Ekaya
- Obin Blessing Egwu
High court of justice, Lagos
- Adeyemi Adenrera Olayinka
- Oshin Olufolake Olufolasade
- Odusanya Oluwatoyin Atinuke
- Martins Olumuyiwa Oluseun
- Ariyike Mutiat Ipaye-Nwachukwu
- Babatunde Oladepo Kalaro
- Awope Omolade Jadesola
- Akinkunmi Olusegun Idowu
- Oresanya Olalekan Ayodeji
- Oshodi Mujibat Iyabode
- Ijelu Ismail Olalekan
- Balogun Mosunmola Muyibat
- Mathias Oluwole Dawodu
High court of justice, Rivers
- Popnen Sylvester Sunday
- Daketima Gabriel Kio
- Nsirim Chinwe Amanda
- Chinelo Chidubem Odili
High court of justice, Ekiti
- Apuabi Johnson Ariyibi
- Blessing Oluwabukola Ajileye
- Olalekan Olayinka Olatawura
- Oyinkansola Olumayowa Oluboyede
Kadis, sharia court of appeal, Sokoto
- Buhari Yahaya
- Umar Jibril Kebbe
Kadi, sharia court of appeal, Katsina
- Kabir Hamisu Bello
Kadis, sharia court of appeal, Jigawa
- Bara’u Bashir Musa
- Ahmad Muhammadu Lamin
- Nasiru Abubakar Zargina
Customary court of appeal, Ebonyi
- Awada Paul Mgbada
Customary court of appeal, Ogun
- Olukemi Folasade Osisanya
- Odugbesan Idowu Adebiyi
- Akinsinde Oluwasina Philip
Customary court of appeal, Cross River
- Obo Agbor Anthony
- Ititim Felix Igobi
- Eunice Oshim Dada
- Ankpor Jeremiah Arong
Painful punishment: NJC slams judges who gave conflicting verdicts On Secondus
Meanwhile, judges who presided over the case of Prince Uche Secondus, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been punished by the NJC.
The judges, Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi, and Justice Edem Ita Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross River, have been barred from promotion for the next two to five years.
This was announced on Thursday, December 16, by the NJC's director of information, by Oye during a meeting chaired by Justice Mary Odili.
Source: Legit