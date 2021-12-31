In what appears to be a great feat, troops of the Nigerian military made several arrests throughout the 2021 year

This was disclosed by the Nigerian military in its review of activities of the Defence Headquarters for the year

According to the military, these suspects, number about 567 were arrested in the Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe that was carried out in the region

The Nigerian military on Thursday, December 30, said that 567 suspected criminals were arrested for various crimes committed across the south-south region of Nigeria throughout 2021.

A statement released by the director of defence information, Major General Benard Onyeuko, said the suspects were arrested through the Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS).

Over 500 suspects were arrested in the south-south region by the Nigerian military in 2021. Photo: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Onyeuko said the operations were conducted with both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies across Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The DDI also listed some other states including Abia, Edo, Anambra, Imo, Akwa Ibom as additional locations for the operation.

Onyeuko said the terrain of some of these areas were swampy, water-logged and crisscrossed by a network of rivers and creeks.

According to Onyeuko, the majority of the operations carried out in these areas were mostly intelligence-driven to reduce fatigue on troops

Onyeuko said:

“To effectively tackle the security challenges in the area, the OPDS is made into a multi-agency organisation comprising elements drawn from 12 different security agencies which are NA, NN, NAF, DIA, NPF, DSS, NSCDC, NCS, NIS, NCoS, NDLEA and EFCC."

Operations Carried Out by the Nigerian Military

He also said that operations of the military in these areas include protection of oil and gas facilities, anti-crude oil theft operations and clearance of militants’ or pirates’ camps and non-kinetic conflicts resolution.

He said:

“The anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) efforts of the JF during the period in consideration has led to the demobilization of about 1,423 illegal oil refining sites (each of which contains many camps), over 4,929 storage facilities and 536 large wooden boats, popularly called ‘Cotonou boats’ among others.”

