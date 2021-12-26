Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have made an arrest of a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

The Nigerians Army said the arrest was made in an area suspected to be a strong fortress of members of the group

According to the Army, various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm special, one handset were recovered during its operation

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Enugu state has been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army.

The Punch reports that soldiers reportedly sacked Akpawfu community in the Nkanu east local government area of Enugu state.

Soldiers of 82 Division arrested the IPOB/ESN leader in Enugu Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the soldiers were at the community on December 24, while residents of Akpawfu were observing Christmas Eve church services.

The report said that over 50 youths were arrested from the community following the invasion by the soldiers despite reports of many youths missing from the area since the military invasion in June and July.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian Army speaks on the arrest of IPOB leader

A statement released by the Nigerian Army and seen by Legit.ng said troops of the 82 Division in a joint operation with other security forces conducted exercise golden dawn in the area.

The statement which was signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said Godwin Nnamdi was arrested during a clearance operation in one of the IPOB and Eastern Security Network fortress in Nkanu east.

Nwachukwu said Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the IPOB and ESN was arrested on Saturday, December 25.

He said:

"During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a firefight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader."

He added Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm special, one handset amongst others.

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.

Army releases photos of explosives found on Imo roads gives details of who planted them

Serious allegations have been laid against the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network.

The members of IPOB and ESN were accused of planting explosive devices on some community roads in Imo state.

According to the Army, the whole location and the IEDs have been successfully cleared as residents can go about their normal activities.

Nigerian military promotes 235 senior officers, elevates GEJ's ex-ADC to Brigadier General

The military has announced the recent promotion of some of its directors and personnel barely a week of rumoured retirement of some officers.

This development was made public on Tuesday night following also the promotion of 36 of its officers to higher ranks.

Also, the Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores.

One of the officers promoted to the rank of Brigadier General is Ojogbane Adegbe, a former ADC to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng