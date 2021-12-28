Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta state and his wife have marked their 35-year wedding anniversary

Many Nigerians on social media congratulated the couple while some also commented on the wedding photo shared by the governor

An Instagram user jokingly asked the Delta state governor why he dressed like the late American singer, Michael Jackson

Asaba, Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta state has stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media after sharing a photo himself and his wife during their wedding to mark their 35-year anniversary.

The Delta state governor was seen in the photo which was posted on both Facebook and Instagram wearing a black suit while his wife wore a white wedding gown.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife marked 35-year wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @iaokowa

Source: Instagram

Taking to his verified Instagram page to mark their 35-year-wedding anniversary, Governor Okowa wrote:

"35-years ago, before God and our family and friends, I said: “I do” to you.

"35-years later, every morning when I wake up, I thank our Almighty God for the best and most significant decision that I have ever made.

"As we celebrate this milestone together, my darling, I thank you for 35 amazing years that have been full of love, light, laughter, and of course, four beautiful children.

"For you, I will always say: “I do.”"

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians have congratulated the Delta state governor and his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Some also commented on the wedding photo shared by the governor.

Tejiri (@tejiri) said:

"Sir why did you dress like Michael Jackson here?? "

Queeng™ Queerceline (@sugarrvenomm) said:

"I love love! Happy anniversary to the first couple of Delta state. May your union remain one filled with love, joy, laughter and bliss. ❤️❤️❤️"

Nnamdi Chidiebere Samson (@nnamdi_chidiebere_samson) said:

"Wow! A big congratulations on your marriage anniversary. All thanks to God for this beautiful journey of 35years. May your marriage wine for the years ahead be sweeter and sweeter. Cheers on this great day."

Dennis Onos (@onos.dennis) said:

"Happy Marriage Anniversary to Governor Ifeanyi Authur Okowa and his beloved wife Dame Edith Okowa. God Bless Your Marriage "

Christmas: Governor Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians

Meanwhile, as Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ with the celebration of Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta felicitated with all Deltans and Nigerians.

In a message contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, December 24, the governor urged Christians to offer special prayers during the yuletide for greater peace, love, unity, peaceful co-existence, and progress in the state and in the country.

He said that Christmas was a season to show love and care for one another, adding that Nigerians should use the opportunity offered by the season to enthrone peaceful co-existence across the country.

