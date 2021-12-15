An Enugu man, Samuel Odo, who in his life time was known as the king of Satan, died on Tuesday, December 14

The 74-year-old strange man had 300 children including grandchildren and not less than 50 wives

One of Odo's sons, Emeka, confirmed to newsmen that his father died after battling with an illness for three weeks

Igbo-Eze LGA, Enugu - The death of Samuel Odo, the strange man who had 300 children and 59 wives, has been confirmed

Odo, a native doctor otherwise known as king of Satan in his community, Aji, Igbo-Eze North local government area od the state, was said to have died at the age of 74.

Samuel Odo battled with sickness or three weeks (Photo: Premium Times)

This was confirmed by Emeka Odo, one of his sons, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday, December 14, Premium Times reports.

Emeka disclosed that his father has been sick for the past three weeks but did not reveal what the illness was or its nature.

He told journalists:

“Yes, my father, popularly known as the King of Satan, is dead. He died on Tuesday’s morning as he had been sick for the past three weeks.

“We are having a family meeting to perfect arrangements for his burial since he instructed us not to put his body in mortuary.

“Since my father died, kinsmen, friends and well-wishers have been trooping in to come and sympathise with our family."

