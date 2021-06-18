A Nigerian man, identified as Peter has expressed gratitude for surviving a gas explosion that almost claimed his life

The survivor on Friday, June 18, said that he ran from Maryland area to Ikeja to escape shortly after the fire started

Recall that a gas tanker on motion exploded into large flames on the Mobolaji Bank Anthony area of Ikeja in Lagos on Thursday, June 17

Lagos state - One of the survivors of a gas explosion on the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, in the Maryland area of Lagos State, has narrated how he narrowly escaped being burnt to death on Thursday night.

The survivor, who identified himself as Peter, told The PUNCH on Friday morning that he was seated in a car on the premises of OPIC Plaza when he felt an unusual coldness of his feet.

Peter, who claimed to be resting in the vehicle after the day’s work at the plaza, said he came out of the car around 11pm on Thursday to observe the situation.

On coming out of the car, Peter said he saw a gas-laden truck stationed in front of OPIC Plaza and he was paralyzed with fear.

“Before I could come out of the plaza and cross to the other side of the road, the gas had already filled the whole area. It was so suffocating that it was very difficult for me to navigate my way out of the gaseous environment.

“The security men were shouting where is Peter? Where is Peter? The way I came out, it was as though angels took me out.

“The fire started shortly after I left. I ran from Maryland to Ikeja to escape. I got to Ikeja before I stopped running. I called Jesus name till I got to Ikeja. I broke down in tears when I got to Ikeja because I know people already died,” he said.

Gas tanker explodes in Lagos

Earlier, a massive inferno from a gas tanker explosion along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja in Lagos, burnt a lot of vehicles on Thursday, June 17.

Eyewitnesses claimed that flames from the explosion were wind-borne to parts of the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza near a well-known hotel.

With the help of Lagos fire service personnel and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was quenched about two hours after the explosion.

Source: Legit