Doctors in Nigeria have reacted to the revised hazard allowances applicable to health workers in healthcare facilities

The medical personnel under Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) kicked against the increment, saying it is unacceptable

According to the association the new allowance does not reflect the true collective bargaining agreement (CBA) entered with the Nigerian government

The newly revised hazard allowances applicable to health workers in state and federal healthcare facilities in the country has been rejected, Premium Times reports.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has decried the approved percentages of the increment, saying it contradicts the content of the template jointly drawn by the union and government.

In another report by The Guardian, the association made its opinion known in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya,

NARD in the statement released on Friday, December 24, expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s resolutions.

The statement reads in part:

“Whilst we acknowledge the FG’s frantic efforts in improving the welfare of Health Workers in Nigeria in this regard, we wish to state that, this resolution is a far cry from the Final Position of NMA/NARD in the last meeting with the FG. Hence, the NARD are disenchanted and dissatisfied with this resolution and therefore reject it in its entirety.

The doctors appealed to the government to implement what they described as the agreed hazard allowance rates to avoid another lengthy negotiation process in future.

Buhari government increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors, N34,000 for others

Recall that the Muhammadu Buhari administration increased the hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers in the country.

The Nigerian government increased the allowance for doctors from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.

Other health workers like nurses, laboratory workers among others had their allowances reviewed to between N15,000 and N34,000.

Source: Legit.ng