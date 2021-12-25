The hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers in the country has been increased by the federal government

In what will excite many Nigerians, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has increased the hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers in the country.

Punch Newspaper reports that the government increased the allowance for doctors from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.

The news outlet increased other health workers like nurses, laboratory workers among others had theirs reviewed to between N15,000 and N34,000.

The newspaper reports that this was contained in a circular with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 dated December 22,2021 and signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

The circular read in part:

“Concerning the review of the hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of the federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in ministries, departments and agencies, the hazard allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5,000 to between N15,000 and N34,000 for health workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that recently, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, was reported by the media as saying Nigeria, as a developing country, was unlikely to meet the recommendation of the United Nations and the World Health Organisation’s ratio of one doctor to 600 patients.

The minister also insisted that Nigeria has enough doctors to cater for the people, saying that the problem of lack of doctors is that the medical manpower is not proportionately deployed/distributed.

He said most of the doctors in the country abandon the rural areas, choosing to practice in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

In a related report, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has counselled doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity.

It was reported that the minister gave the advice while speaking at a summit on Thursday, August 12.

Ngige, a medical doctor, was reacting to the current strike by medical doctors in the country.

