President Muhammadu Buhari has said doctors’ outstanding benefits would not be paid until a verification exercise is carried out.

He also said that hazard allowance would be reviewed after the “deep division within the ranks of the striking doctors” is resolved.

President Buhari has faulted doctors for going on strike. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The president said this during a meeting with officials of the Nigeria Medical Association at the State House, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘Embarking on industrial action at this time when Nigerians need you most is not the best action to take, says president Buhari to doctors’.

Buhari faulted the doctor’s industrial action, saying, “The lives of citizens that could be lost or damaged when doctors withdraw services, are precious enough to be worth opting for peaceful resolution of differences.”

The president added, “Let me speak directly to the striking doctors. Embarking on industrial action at this time when Nigerians need you most is not the best action to take, no matter the grievances.

“This Administration has a good track record of paying all debts owed to government workers, pensioners and contractors and we have even revisited debts left by past administrations, once due verification is done. Debts genuinely owed Health workers will be settled.

Source: Legit.ng