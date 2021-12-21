The general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi has a message for Nigerians regarding Covid-19

The prominent cleric admonished Nigerians not to be careless rather they should thread with caution as the pandemic is real and not politically motivated

Meanwhile, Pastor Kumuyi made this disclosure at the commencement of the church's 6-day global crusade programme

Lagos-Ibadan- On Tuesday, December 21, the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi told Nigerians that the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic is not politically motivated but real.

Kumuyi made this known while answering questions at a news conference to officially flag-off the church’s 6-day Global Crusade, with the theme: “The Great Miracle Explosion,” at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, PM News report.

Pastor Kumuyi when he arrived the PortHarcourt airport with his wife, Sis. Blaze Aduke Esther Kumuyi and were received by the Rivers State Over Seer. Photo credit: Success Itumo

Source: Facebook

The cleric said from his observation, the pandemic is real and not a politically arranged something as is being speculated in some quarters.

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“COVID-19, from my observation, is real and it is not politically arranged something to do whatever, we have people that have it and are in isolation.”

Kumuyi disclosed that one of the church’s pastors had COVID-19 and was transferred to an isolation centre in Lagos and was on the verge of passing out.

He noted that even though COVID-19 is real, God has a solution to every problem.

Kumuyi's verdict: Don't disrespect Buhari, Osinbajo, others if you are genuine Christians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that no matter the inadequacies of political leaders, Christians have been told not to disrespect them.

This call was made by William Kumuyi, general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on his Facebook page on Sunday, October 31.

In fact, he said it is wrong for “genuine believers” to disrespect political leaders over their seeming failure to keep electoral promises.

Pastor Kumuyi reveals when agitation will end in NIgeria

Recall that Kumuyi revealed how agitations from various people can be stopped. According to the respected cleric, injustice must be addressed in Nigeria for this to happen.

Going further, Kumuyi also urged Nigerians to never relent in praying for their leaders as the desired answers would come.

Going further, he said there must be freedom of expression in the country because that is what Democracy guarantees.

Source: Legit