The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has explained why it embarked on anti-corruption campaign among the officers of the corps

Akin Fadeyi, the executive director of AFF, said its foundation has started sensitisation workshop across the FRSC training centres in Nigeria

Fadeyi says the collaborative goal of the foundation's series of training was to strengthen the internal capacity of FRSC officers

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) with support from the MacArthur Foundation have kickstarted a series of planned sensitization workshop across the FRSC training centres in the country.

He said that the first set of these anti-corruption trainings launched at the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu state and the Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Alero, Delta state on December, 1 and 2.

Akin Fadeyi Foundation has kickstarted sensitisation campaign across FRSC training centres.

He said that the first set of these anti-corruption trainings launched at the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu state and the Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Alero, Delta state on December, 1 and 2.

According to him, over 500 cadets and trainees in both locations had the opportunity to engage with fundamental information on anti-corruption, accountability, and effective leadership as a crucial launching pad in their careers at the corps.

Fadeyi noted that the project is in line with the foundation's behavioural change objectives aimed at an infusion of the core values of transparency and integrity driven service delivery in the newly recruited FRSC cadets and trainees.

He added that it also supports the organisation’s strategic agenda to deepen its work with the FRSC in a partnership that commenced in 2019 with the adoption of the FlagIt app by the Corps.

Fadeyi further stated that the collaborative goal of the series of training was to strengthen the internal capacity of FRSC officers to tackle micro-level and institutional corruption, promote accountability and ensure effective service delivery to road users.

Why corrupt FRSC officers were arrested

He also added that as a swift reaction to the outcry on corrupt tendencies by some officers and men of the Corps detailed on patrol operations on specific locations, the Corps Marshal approached the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Department of State Service (DSS) for collaboration on a joint surveillance special operation targeted at arresting bad eggs who make a mockery of the hard-earned reputation of the Corps before the general public.

Oyeyemi said that the surveillance operation yielded positive results as over seventy (70) staff were arrested in two tactical swoops.

The Commandant at the Academy, Udi, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagungu, also used the opportunity to urge the newly recruited FRSC recruits to resist any form of temptation that could lead to corrupt behaviour that could harm the corporate integrity of the Corps.

Standing on the Corps' tripod of consultation, reward, and punishment, he reiterated that the Corps will not condone bribery and corruption from any of its personnel.

Also speaking, Ademola Adigun one of Africa's leading oil and gas policy experts and an anti-corruption champion gave a lecture on advancing the Anticorruption, Accountability, and Effective Leadership Agenda – Practical Ways of Engineering Change.

In his address, Adigun told the recruits that the FRSC officials are the first and perhaps the only contact with the government many Nigerians would have, hence the needed change begins with them.

He underscored that although eliminating corruption is hard, it can be reduced to the barest minimum by stopping the culture of silence.

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation also conducted a sensitization workshop exercise in Road Marshal Assistant Training School, Jos, Plateau state on December 14.

The commandant at the training school, Jos, Danasabe Lawal Shehu, encouraged the trainees to practise self-discipline in the discharge of their duties.

He reminded them that the gains that are made from bribes are never enough and it was better not to start the habit.

Shehu told the representative of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation that the message the foundation brought to the trainees numbering about 1,300 on anti-corruption was well received and he assured the AFF that the trainees would put what they have got into practice.

