Four hundred thousand youths across Nigeria are set to be enlisted into the batch c N-Power programme

The youths expected to be engaged in the programme will be selected across various states and discipline

This disclosure was made by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster and social development

Kano - The Nigerian government on Wednesday, December 22, said 400,000 additional batch of Nigerian youths would be enlisted for the Batch C N-Power programme.

Guardian reports that the minister of humanitarian affairs, diasater management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, said plans have already been concluded for the enlistment process.

Farouq who was represneted by Muhammad Sambo, the deputy director of finance and account at the ministry said the next stream of N-Power beneficiaries is targeted at equipping the youths with life-long skills.

400,000 Nigerian youths would be empowered through the N-Power programme Photo: Sadiya Umar Farouq

Source: Facebook

The minister noted that the president had earlier approved an expansion of the N-Power programme to accommodate one million Nigerian youths.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said:

"We have carefully implemented this where the Batch C1 accommodates 510,000 beneficiaries and the Batch C2 will commence soon."

"This is to enlist more Nigerian youths into the programme."

Vangaurd reports that the the minister added that the N-Power programme is a critical part of Nigeria's national and social investment initiative.

The initiative is domiciled within the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

Accoridng to the minister, the initiative is aimed at achieving poverty reduction and creation of job.

Buhari increases N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed an increase in the number of N-Power beneficiaries in order to reduce the unemployment level in Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader on Friday, Octover 1, increased the number of beneficiaries from 500, 000 to 1,000,000.

Buhari said he is committed to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

FG finally shortlists 550,000 N-Power applicants

The Nigerian government had shortlisted about 550,000 applicants out of 1.8 million Batch C applicants for the final stage of the N-Power programme.

The minister said that the short-listed applicants are being individually contacted through the e-mail addresses provided by them.

She said the applicants were requested to update their personal information and subsequently, take an online test via the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) portal.

Source: Legit Newspaper