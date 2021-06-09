- After the long wait, the federal government is in the final stages of picking candidates for the first stream of the N-Power Batch C programme

- The minister of social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave an update about the next stage of the scheme

- Farouq promised that her ministry would continue the implementation of the national social investment programmes

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government has shortlisted about 550,000 applicants out of 1.8 million Batch C applicants for the final stage of the N-Power programme.

The N-Power scheme employs thousands of Nigerian youths annually. Photo: Fed Min of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Source: Facebook

This disclosure was made by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, at a press briefing on Tuesday, June 8, in Abuja, The VON reported.

The minister stated that the short-listed applicants are being individually contacted through the e-mail addresses provided by them.

She said the applicants were requested to update their personal information and subsequently, take an online test via the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) portal.

Farouq stated that 500,000 candidates will finally be selected nationwide for the programme

According to the minister:

“Further screening was undertaken and a short-list of 550,000 applicants qualified for the final selection. 500,000 will be finally selected nationwide to serve as the first stream of the N-Power Batch C programme. This is the Batch C1. The second batch of another 500,000 will subsequently be made in line with Mr President’s directive to engage 1,000,000 beneficiaries under the Batch C.''

Vanguard reported that the minister noted that in the e-mail notifications sent to all short-listed applicants, detailed instructions on the next steps are provided.

She asked the selected applicants to call the dedicated NASIMS, N-Power helplines on 0188883410 or 08176551162 or send an email to support.npower@nasims.gov.ng for further enquiries on their application status and any other question they might have.

She advised applicants to keep their application details handy to ensure hitch-free communication with the call centre desk.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said that there were no outstanding payments to Batches A and B beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

Daily Trust reported that clarification was made on Thursday, May 27, in Abuja by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

She said that N-Power beneficiaries are paid regularly.

