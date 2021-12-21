Senator Uba Sani has called on security agencies to end insecurity in Nigeria and bring the bandits perpetrating evil to book

The lawmaker made the plea on Monday, December 20, while reacting to the killings of 38 people in a community in Kaduna state

According to him, it is unfortunate that bandits kill innocent people on daily basis without being checkmated

Kaduna, Kaduna - Following the gruesome killings of innocent people in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has directed immediate assistance to the bereaved families of the 38 persons slain by bandits in the attacks on communities on Sunday, December 19.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that Uba Sani, who represents Kaduna Central at the Senate, pledged to do all he could to support the bereaved family.

Senator Uba Sani mourns 38 people killed in Giwa LGA

Giving the directive to his field men, Uba Sani who expressed feelings for the deceased families, said he shared their pain in this trying moment.

He said:

"I have also instructed my field officers to rush needed assistance to them and remain determined to do all that is necessary to fully support the bereaved families and the villages in Giwa where these enemies of humanity have been showing their evil hands.

"My heart bleeds for my 38 innocent constituents killed in one of the bloodiest attacks on Giwa Local Government by murderous terrorists. The affected villages where lives and property were mercilessly destroyed are Ruheya, Kauran Pawa, Marke and Idasu Gari," the Senator mourned.

What security agencies must do

The federal lawmaker charged the security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with those inhuman and blood thirsty elements laying siege to communities.

Sani charged:

"Take the battle to them. Give them no breathing space. They don't belong to a civilized society like ours."

He prayed Allah forgive the shortcomings of the victims and grant them Aljanah Firdaus.

Senator Uba Sani expresses sadness over Gadagau's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Senator Uba Sani, condoled the family of late Hon Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Wednesday, December 15.

It was reported that the lawmaker, who donated N2m to the bereaved family announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their eventual graduation from the university.

The lawmaker had also announced the donation of an official bus to the Izala Islamic group in the state, to facilitate their movement and activities for orphans.

