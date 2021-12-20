Shehu Sani has made a brave decision that will get a lot of Nigerian men especially on social media talking

The former federal lawmaker on Sunday, December 19, announced that he has just employed a female chauffeur

Sani said as a human rights activist, he believes there should be no gender discrimination in employment

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian federal lawmaker from Kaduna Central, has disclosed that he recently employed a female driver.

Sani on Sunday, December 19, said he did this to demonstrate his belief in gender equality in the employment of labour.

Sani said he believes in gender equality

Source: UGC

On his Facebook page, he argued that driving should not be exclusive to men.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I’ve just employed a personal female Driver. I’m a rights activist. I don’t believe in gender discrimination in employment.

"Driving shouldn’t be exclusive to the male gender."

Nigerians react

Sani's decision, as expected, has triggered a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Uthman Dangambo said:

"I hope your secretary is also a male because secretaryship is also not exclusive to women. Hope you're also gender-sensitive here..."

Ibrahim Abdullahi Okeji suggested:

"Madam too should be given a handsome, young, and energetic driver."

Sunday Olufemi Adedeji believes

"It's OK if madam of the house approves of the employment ."

Modibbo Husseini stated:

"Even female soldiers protect us more than the males."

Bisallah Sadiq said:

"Hmmmm.ya sheik . Seek approval from za aza room first . Bcos u r already a property that belongs to za custodian of zat room."

Hassan Adamu said:

"Point of Order!!

"For security purposes let Madam from the other room be the one to conduct the interview and screening of all the applicants.

"#No to monopoly."

Who snapped you: Ex-senator's wife gets suspicious as he sends her bedroom photo

Meanwhile, in what some might call a prank, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, December 14, revealed the reaction of his wife to one of his recent bedroom photos.

The former federal lawmaker said the photo which he shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday was taken before he attended a conference in the north.

Sani said after sending the photo to his wife, she asked suspiciously who took the shot.

Source: Legit.ng