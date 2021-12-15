Some women can be suspicious protective towards their husbands, especially when they are prominent in the society

This is probably what is happening between Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator and his wife

Sani said his went had to ask who snapped a bedroom photo he sent her before attending a conference

In what some might call a prank, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, December 14, revealed the reaction of his wife to one of his recent bedroom photos.

The former federal lawmaker said the photo which he shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday was taken before his attended a confence in the north.

Sani said after sending the photo to his wife, she asked suspiciously who took the shot.

Sani said his wife was asking him who took the shot (Photo: Shehu Sani)

Source: Facebook

He said his daughter was happy with the shot when he sent it to her earlier.

His words:

"Attending a conference,now in my apartment.Sent this photo to my Daughter and she was happy. Sent same to my Madam and she asked “who snapped you?”; Women!

Shehu Sani shares hilarious secret about his wife and daughter

Earlier, Sani had revealed that his daughter always thwarts efforts of his wife to take hold of his mobile phone.

The outspoken senator who recently defected to the opposition's People Democratic Party (PDP) made this known on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

"Each time I gave my phone to my daughter to play games with, I noticed that her mother always like to call her to the kitchen; my smart girl would then hand the phone back to me before moving to the Kitchen; then you’ll see the mother frowning. I like my girl."

Meanwhile, reactions have quickly followed his hilarious post on Facebook.

Babangida Danlawal Gumau in his reaction wrote:

"Wise girls do not usually become a cause to crises between their parents for peace to continue to reign in the family."

Hon Ahmed Tijjani Mustaph also wrote:

"Smart Girl, like Father, like daughter, my Brother I see your smartness in her. Am highly proud of her, Allah Ya raya Mana."

Philip Ibrahim

"Comrade please allow Madam to play games with your phone too. After all she gave you your lovely daughter."

