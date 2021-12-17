The Nigerian federal government has been urged to forget the idea of increasing fuel price in the country

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress, such move will b vehemently opposed by workers and Nigerian people

As a result of this, the labour organisation has announced that there will be protest action in the country

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a position over the expected increase in price of petrol.

The union asked the Buhari administration to perish the idea of petrol subsidy removal and increase in the price because the increase will be vehemently resisted and rejected.

NLC said such increment would inflict more hardships on the people.

As a result of this, the organised labour has directed all its 36 branches and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja to mobilize their members for a nationwide protest rally if the government should go ahead with the planned increase of petrol.

It also threatened that it would not give the government any notice should it go-ahead to remove the fuel subsidy before the January 27, 2022 protest rally date.

In a communique signed by the President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and the General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, the organized labour said:

“That an increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as ‘petrol’ by the government will expose Nigerian workers and the generality of the citizenry to acute deprivation, hardship and suffering as it would worsen the already established trend of hyperinflation in the country;

“The NEC, therefore, condemned plans by the federal government to increase the pump price of petrol.

“The NEC, therefore, resolved “to reject and resist the planned increase in the pump price of petrol by the Federal Government as it described it as extremely insensitive to the acute hardship being experienced by Nigerian workers and people;

“That government should promote the local capacity to refine petroleum products for domestic use;

“Pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, to organize Protest Rallies in all the 36 States of the Federation on 27th January 2022 which would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 State Governors. Subsequently, a National Protest will take place on 1st February 2022 in Abuja; and

“In case the government decides to announce new petrol prices before the proposed protests, the protest will kick off instantly and without any other further notice in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Nigerian Labour Congress reacts to planned fuel increase

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Labour Congress on Wednesday, November 24, said it has rejected the planned petroleum pump price increase by the federal government.

The president of the congress, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement released in Abuja said members of the NLC would not take the bait thrown by the federal government.

Wabba said the announcement made by the group managing director of the Nigerians National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, that fuel would cost as high as N340 by Februray 2022 is comical. He said the "bait" by the FG to provide 40 million poor Nigerians with N5,000 in place of fuel increament is laughable.

Former lawmakers lists 4 major effects of fuel increase

In other news, a former lawmaker of the Eighth Assembly, Shehu Sani had listed some of the expected impacts of the removal of fuel subsidy and subsequent increase in fuel pump price.

Sani who took to his Facebook page to make the listing said salaries or wages will be worthless to many Nigerians across the country while landlords will increase the rent in their property.

In addition, the former lawmaker also said that schools will increase the tuition and parents must pay and food prices, transport, water and electricity bills will increase.

