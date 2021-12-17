2 More Glo Subscribers Receive Cars in Joy Extravaganza Promo

Two more Glo subscribers have been presented with brand news cars they won in the company’s ongoing Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion. The company officials handed over the car keys to the winners at prize-presentation events held simultaneously in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and in Jos, Plateau State, on Thursday. In Abuja, 35-year-old Peter Ekeifo, a lifestyle manager from Delta State, won the fifth car in the promo, while Mohammed Bashie Amsami, a trader in Borno, was the lucky subscriber who drove home the car in Jos.

This made it a total of five car winners so far in the promo, with ten more cars to be won in the coming days as the presentation continues across different cities in the country.

At the Abuja event, there were a total of 106 winners in the promo, made up of 37 winners of generators, 32 winners of refrigerators, while 37 others received television sets. In Jos, there were 13 generator winners, 11 refrigerator winners, and 13 winners of television sets, making a total of 38 lucky winners.

Ekeifo received the brand new Kia Rio car from the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, and Globacom’s Regional Manager, Abuja, Mr Kazeem Kaka. “This is a gift from God delivered through Glo.“Globacom has made me happy. I will use the car personally, and it will help me greatly in my artist lifestyle management job. It is another level now. To god be the glory, God bless Globacom”, he said.

In Jos, Amsami was presented with the 5th car of the promo by the Sector Commander of STF in Jos, Col MD Abdusalam, and the Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Victor Lapang, Glo officials and other guests. He expressed appreciation to the telecoms giant saying, “I was soo excited when I got the call that I had won. Me and my two wives will enjoy this gift. Everyone in the country really needs to get on the Globacom network because this is where it is happening. Glo has made my dream come true”.

Globacom’s Kazeem Kaka explained that “Hundreds of Glo subscribers have received their prizes at prize-presentation events held in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan and Port Harcourt where the first car winner Obinna Adiele, a civil engineer, drove home his brand new Kia Rio last Thursday. Also two days ago, we presented prizes to the second set of winners in Lagos where the second car was won by Afeez Oseni, a Lagos-based clearing agent, while Osaze Osemwegie, a welder in Benin City, picked up the third car at the prize presentation ceremony held in the Edo State capital on Tuesday”.

Globacom Regional Sales Manager Jos, Jideofor Agudosi, explained at the Jos event that “The Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo was launched in furtherance of our commitment to giving more value to our subscribers as they use their Glo lines”. He further stated that from the city of Abuja and Jos, the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza train will move to other cities including Kaduna, Onitsha, Uyo, Ibadan, Ilorin and Warri where prizes will be presented to winners in these locations.

The Director, Licensing and Operations, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Obi Iregbu, congratulated the lucky winners and commended Globacom for introducing the promo for the benefit of its subscribers.

