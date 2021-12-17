itel Partners with Queen Mercy Atang To Donate Gifts To Children In Delta state

It is that time of year when gifts abound when the very air changes in anticipation and trees are decorated in celebration. It is Christmas. And for itel, Africa’s most customer-centric brand, it is the time to make the holiday season extra-special for students in Ughelli, Delta state.

In partnership with Queen Mercy Atang, an ex-Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate and ex-international beauty queen, and her foundation The Queen Mercy Atang Foundation, itel Nigeria has donated mobile class libraries, thousands of books, school bags, stationery, food coolers, and other items to over 5,000 students across primary and secondary schools in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state. This, under the brand’s Love Always On CSR initiative, is in line with the company’s mission to impact as many lives as possible in the communities they cater to, especially children.

Chief Peter Akpofure, the Otota of Ughelli Kingdom, the President General, Ughelli Descendants Union (UDU), Chief Pius Omubaye, as well as representatives from the Ughelli North Education Authority were also in attendance at the event. It was loud, colourful, and full of good cheer as the brand engaged the students with fun games and activities.

The children could not contain their joy as they came out en masse to celebrate Christmas with the itel brand. One of the children, simply identified as Ebruphiyor said it was like a dream come true to have a brand share gifts for all the children in schools around the area for Christmas. One of the schools’ teachers at the event had this to say "we are grateful to itel for coming to our community this December. They have helped parents and guardians ease the burden of providing educational materials for their children in the coming term and we thank them for it."

Queen Mercy Atang, former Big Brother Naija housemate and beauty queen also said, "The greatest way to connect with the entire globe is to show love, this is why I joined Itel Nigeria. We are connected to the globe because we show love."

itel has been in the news throughout the year for their commendable efforts in ensuring that children in low-income communities have the necessary materials required for their educational growth. The brand teamed up with Anto Lecky’s Edo Girls Are Fly Initiative and donated items to more than 500 students of Iyekhai Girls Secondary School, Auchi, Edo State. They, along with Nengi Hampson, have also been to visit the children of Community Primary School, Ilupeju Primary School, and Kosy Bethel Primary School in Lagos, Nigeria, giving them mobile libraries, textbooks, storybooks, school bags, and other educational materials and food items. itel, with Amatem Softgel and Drug Aid Africa, donated treated mosquito nets, free medical tests, mosquito repellent creams, and free anti-malaria drugs to over 1,500 households in the Isale-Akoka community in Bariga, Lagos state. These are just some of the good deeds the loving brand has been up to this year.

"We are all about our communities and enabling them with the right tools needed for a brighter future. Christmas is the season of love, sharing, and giving, and at itel, we are so thankful for the opportunity to give back whenever and wherever we can," says Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel West Africa. ‘And that is why we are here in Ughelli. We promise to be unrelenting and single-minded in our service to Nigerians.’

itel keeps raising the bar on what brands should be and should do for society at large. We cannot help but patiently wait to see what they have in stock for 2022.

