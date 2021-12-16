Whenever Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state makes a promise, he does not fail to fulfill it

It was a day of joy on Wednesday, December 15, at the General Hospital in Odan in Lagos when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gifted medical directors new cars.

As revealed by Governor Sanwo-Olu on his Instagram page on Thursday, it was the handover ceremony organised in fulfillment of his promise to cater to the welfare of medical workers in the state.

The cars were handed to 30 medical directors in secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions across the state.

He said his government will continue investing in expanding access to healthcare in Lagos through the upgrade and improvement in hospital infrastructure,

The governor added that the administration is also fulfilling the "promise to provide better welfare packages that will enhance service delivery to health care professionals."

He went on to urge I urged the directors to "continue to commit themselves to better service delivery and also inspire other professionals under them to stay true to their oath to always make caring for their patients a solemn duty."

Sanwo-Olu wrote:

"I presented 30 new vehicles to Medical Directors of Lagos state Secondary and Tertiary Healthcare institutions.

"This handover ceremony which took place at the General Hospital in Odan, was in fulfillment of our administration’s promise to ensure that our healthcare workers’ welfare will always be a priority. It was also an opportunity to thank them for their dedication and service."

