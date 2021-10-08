President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the major areas the loans acquired by his administration have been and will continue to be focused on.

The president made the revelation on Thursday, October 7, when he submitted the 2022 Appropriation Bill before the Joint Session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

President Buhari addresses the Joint Session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, October 7. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

His speech during the presentation was shared on Facebook by one of his spokesmen, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari also argued that Nigeria does not have a debt sustainability problem but a revenue challenge.

The focus of the loans are on:

1. The completion of major road and rail projects;

2. The effective implementation of power sector projects;

3. The provision of potable water;

4. The construction of irrigation infrastructure and dams across the country; and

5. The critical health projects such as the strengthening of national emergency medical services and ambulance system, procurement of vaccines, polio eradication and upgrading Primary Health Care Centres across the six geopolitical zones.

