The Rise of Alternate Beer Inspired by Our Own African Herbs & Roots

There is a new trend in town. A growing desire to break out of the ordinary led by the fast-selling Orijin Tigernut and Ginger drink.

Photo: Orijin

Source: UGC

In our constantly evolving beer landscape, Orijin is cutting through the saturated market with a new perspective, crafted with Tigernut and Ginger for a different refreshing drink experience to beer.

Photo: Orijin

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Produced and distributed by Guinness Nigeria Plc, Orijin Tigernut & Ginger is a contemporary Naija drink, born on the streets and rooted in culture. Coming from a lineage of Orijinals, it carries the same trusted heritage of its predecessors; Orijin beer, Orijin bitters, Orijin Zero and Orijin Herbal Gin.

Photo: Orijin

Source: UGC

The demand for Orijin Tigernut and Ginger is reinforced by the fact that beer drinkers are considering alternatives to their usual lifestyle choices. Consumers are now seeking light, uncomplicated beers, low in sugar and Orijin is leading the way with this new Tigernut & Ginger variant.

The proudly Nigerian brew is also an answer to a growing desire for a delectable alternative to bland beer-drinking occasions with its call to a new and adventurous palate experience.

Photo: Orijin

Source: UGC

Orijin Tigernut & Ginger is lightly carbonated and bursting with flavour to reawaken the taste buds of consumers thanks to the refreshing kick of Ginger.

The new Orijin Tigernut and Ginger is available in a 600ml glass bottle at ₦260 and a vibrant 330ml can at ₦220 and best enjoyed chilled.

[SPONSORED]

Source: Legit.ng