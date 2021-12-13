Prominent PDP governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the sack of one of his commissioners, Professor Princewill Chike

The Rivers state governor announced Chike's sack on Monday, December 13, at the State Executive Council Chambers

The commissioner for health was sacked for not seeking the state government’s approval to host a conference

Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has sacked Professor Princewill Chike, the commissioner for health, Channels TV reports.

The sack was announced on Monday, December 13, at the State Executive Council Chambers during a courtesy visit by officials of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has sacked his commissioner for health, Professor Princewill Chike.

Source: Facebook

Reason for sack

In another report by Sahara Reporters, the commissioner was relieved of his duties for not seeking the state government’s approval to host the preliminary session of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria in Port Harcourt.

According to the governor, the decision of the commissioner to host the conference without the consent of Rivers government was most embarrassing.

It was also gathered that Wike was enraged the sacked commissioner solely approved the hosting of the conference without due process.

He went on to note that he only knew about the conference through a text message from the commissioner while on a trip.

Source: Legit.ng