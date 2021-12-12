The EFCC is on the trail of a governor from the North-Central region who has allegedly withdrawn N60 billion from his state treasury in the last six years

Emerging reports indicate that the discovery was disclosed by the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in the latest edition of the commission's magazine

The EFCC boss, however, reportedly did not disclose the name of the governor but stated that Nigerians would soon hear more about it

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has flagged a North-Central governor for allegedly withdrawing cash of N60 billion from his state treasury.

Vanguard reported that anti-graft agency made this known in its latest magazine tagged EFCC Alert.

A serving governor from the North Central is under the EFCC's radar for withdrawing N60 billion cash in the last six years. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The newspaper said the EFCC stated that the governor is from the North Central region but didn’t reveal his name.

It was gathered that the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who spoke in the latest edition of the magazine said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I can tell you for free that the new Department of Intelligence that we have created is working wonders.

“They have come up with a lot of intelligence. In one of them, a governor in a North-Central state within the last six years (one individual) has withdrawn over N60 billion in cash.

"We are looking at all of that, and I assure you that at the end of all of our investigations, Nigerians are going to be briefed of what we are doing behind the scene on cybercrime, politically exposed persons as well as engaging government agencies to ensure that we have better processes and procedures on how to do government business."

Also reporting the development, Nigerian Tribune stated that Bawa's words appeared in the latest edition of EFCC's "in-house magazine named “EFCC Alert”".

He was quoted as saying that Nigerians would soon hear more about the developing sleaze story.

EFCC places Anambra governor Willie Obiano on watchlist

In another report, the EFCC has placed Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra, on its watchlist.

According to a letter dated November 15 and addressed to the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the commission asked to be informed whenever Obiano is seen attempting to travel out of the country.

It is not clear why the EFCC placed Obiano on its watchlist. However, anonymous sources reportedly said the Anambra governor was being investigated by the antigraft agency.

Source: Legit