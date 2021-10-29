Some gunmen have kidnapped some Islamic clerics at their residence at Ayetoro in the Yewa-North Ogun state

According to a brother to one of the kidnapped, the criminals took their time to carry out the operation

Going further, he revealed that the criminals also took their time when they were carrying out the operation

Two Islamic clerics AbdulJelil Hussein and Ilyas Jamiu have been abducted by by a gang of kidnappers according reports.

Before the kidnaped victims were whisked away, the criminals took time to eat at their residence at Ayetoro in the Yewa-north local government area of Ogun sate.

Some gunmen have kidnapped two Islamic clerics at their residence at Ayetoro. Photo: Nigeria Police

Source: Facebook

According to Punch Newspaper, the elder brother of one of the victims, Ibrahim Hussein, disclosed this.

He said:

“It happened around 10pm when they (the clerics) were alighting from the Toyota Highlander which my brother bought two months ago.

“The kidnappers were five and when they came, they laid ambush somewhere in the dark and were able to capture them immediately.

“After they took them, they marched them inside, seized our phones, went to the kitchen, took Eba and a pot of soup; they ate the food and all the meats in the soup before taking them away.”

When asked why the occupants did not resist them, Ibrahim said the kidnappers were armed with weapons.

Meanwhile, he said that the criminals have contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N15m.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said:

“Yes, we are aware. Our men have been there with others, including local hunters, combing the bush.

“We will get them. We have got others in Ijebu-Ode and other areas in the state. We will get them and deal with them.”incident said the suspects were part of the bandits terrorising the area in the recent past.

Source: Legit.ng